Milton Schoolhouse Gardens to host grand opening Wednesday

ALTON — The Milton Schoolhouse Gardens will have its official grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday with a demonstration by Brad Baker, an Alton native and Boston landscaping professional.

Baker will host a workshop on the hügelkultur technique at the Milton Schoolhouse, 1320 Milton Road. The public is invited to see the new and thriving food space, meet new people, and join in community garden fun. Residents can visit the gardens any day from dawn to dusk, with normal workdays scheduled at the schoolhouse from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. The garden will be featured on the Sierra Club’s fifth annual Urban Farm Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

For information, contact Dana Wynn at dmw125@gmail.com or Christine Favilla at christine.favilla@sierraclub.org.

