Miner to focus on business growth

WOOD RIVER | The city will feature a four-way contest for the mayor’s office as Scott Miner, Cheryl Maguire, Tom Kane and Scott Levan campaign for the position in the April 4 election.

Following Mayor Fred Ufert’s death in March 2015, Frank Akers was sworn in as mayor to finish out Ufert’s term. Ufert had served the city as mayor since 2005.

This is the first of four AdVantage News profiles on each of the candidates reflecting on why the candidate is running for mayor and what he or she hopes the city will accomplish.

SCOTT MINER

Miner, who became the youngest elected official in Illinois when he won at age 18, has been serving the city of Wood River as councilman since 2013.

“I am running for mayor because I believe that I can bring positive improvements to the city of Wood River,” he said. “Wood River is not nearly where it needs to be in terms of business growth, and I know that I have the skill set and determination to ensure that our city becomes the retail and commercial center that it can and should be.”

Miner said he is also running because of the many residents who told him he should do so.

“I have made professional and personal connections with hundreds of residents of Wood River throughout my time as a councilman,” he said. “Many of them have called on me to run for mayor so that I can get to work on their behalf and help make the hard decisions that will impact their everyday lives.”

Miner is a lifelong resident of Wood River and graduate of East Alton-Wood River Community High School. He works for BJC Healthcare as an operations coordinator in supply distribution and is a past member of the EA-WR Board of Education.

If elected as mayor, he plans to focus on business growth, prosperity and transparency. He said he would work with other city officials and the private sector to increase investments in the city.

“We must market our city better, and show entrepreneurs why this is the best place to do business,” Miner said. “Also, we must revitalize the downtown area, an area that is more in need of improvement than any other, in order to encourage new investments and to show business owners and leaders that it is an area of town that is capable of supporting new businesses.”

New business growth will lead to prosperity for residents and the city itself, Miner added.

Miner said he plans to also improve government transparency.

“When I am mayor, I will pursue a policy of publishing the city’s checkbook online, so that all residents can easily see every dollar spent in real time,” he said.

Miner said he has heard residents speak about business growth, infrastructure improvements and a clean community.

“Sidewalks and roads must all be at the peak of excellence and deteriorating properties must be cleaned up and disposed of,” he said. “Under my platform of business growth and new investments in the city, we will have the tax dollars do these and many other great things, all without raising taxes on our residents.”

Another topic he has heard distresses residents is struggles with increased water and sewer rates.

“As mayor, I will use every available opportunity to lower those rates to their original, affordable levels,” he said.

Miner learned many invaluable skills from the late Mayor Ufert.

“He taught me more about the city of Wood River than anyone else,” Miner said. “He taught me how to be a leader and how to make the tough decisions. I am committed to carrying on his legacy of fiscal responsibility while providing top-notch services.”

Next week: a spotlight on mayoral candidate Cheryl Maguire.

