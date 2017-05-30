Missouri man fatally struck by vehicle on Great River Road

An investigation continues into the death of a Troy, Mo., man struck by a car along the Great River Road on Monday night, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Tuesday.

Jason Scott Stark, 40, was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m. May 29 along the 2100 block of McAdams Parkway, also known as the Great River Road, in Godfrey. Stark was struck while walking in the westbound lanes of traffic by a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by Matthew R. Wiles of Jerseyville. The incident happened on an unlit area of the road. Stark’s vehicle was located abandoned along the road approximately two miles east of where the death occurred. The incident was reported to 911 at 10:44 p.m.

Stark died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department also is investigating the death.

According to a Madison County Sheriff's Office release, sheriff's deputies and officers from the Alton Police Department responded to the crash.

Authorities are not seeking charges against Wiles, the driver.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Alternative Funeral and Cremation Center of St. Peters, Mo.

