Mom to more: Cindy Krankel

Single mom Cindy Ann Krankel resides in Brighton and grew up in Medora. At 43, she has 2 children who share her bloodline, but has become Mom to so many more.

“I have two biological sons and one adopted son, along with four adopted daughters,” she said.

Her children, biological and adopted, range in age from 10 to 23.

“And there are many other children within the foster care system that still call me Mom as well,” she added. “I also have five grandchildren.”

Krankel attended Southwestern High School, graduating in 1993, and has been self-employed for 20-plus years doing in-home daycare with Busy Bees DayCare.

“The most rewarding thing about being a mom, of course, is giving birth to my oldest son and then my second. Just hearing ‘mommy’ for the first time is the best feeling ever.

“Then, in 2003, a young girl age 8 wrote me a letter. It said, ‘Will you be my mom? Check yes or no.’ Hands down the best moment ever. That began my fostering journey. A year later, she was my daughter. Dec. 5, 1995. Oct. 30, 1999. June 28, 2004. Dec. 22, 2005. Sept. 30, 2013. March 15, 2017. Best days ever for this momma of 7.

“Adopting my three youngest while being single, the struggles it took to be a business owner and trying to juggle it all — that was challenging. I believe the most challenging part of being a mom is trying to parent kids that have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), attachment and mood disorders, and so on, then trying to juggle my business. I took in children that were high-risk, meaning they came in from 30-plus foster homes, shelters, or residential facilities. My job as their new mom was to show them an overload of love and commitment.

“It has definitely been a roller-coaster ride, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Krankel added.

