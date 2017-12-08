Monsanto assists Senior Services Plus after theft

ALTON — Monsanto is providing help after someone stole approximately $2,000 worth of parts from the greenhouse Dec. 7 at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave.

Monsanto Jerseyville Agronomy came forward and replaced the items.

“A huge thank you to them for everything they have done,” a press release states.

SSP has improved its security and continues to work with the Alton Police Department, the release states.

SSP has offered programs to enhance the well-being of seniors for more than 44 years. Last year, Senior Services Plus provided assistance or direct care for approximately 28,000. Aiding seniors through programs and services such as Meals on Wheels, Transportation Program, Community Care Program, Foster Grandparent Program, Information and Assistance, a Wellness Center (open to ages 16 and older), The School House Grill (open to the public), and Trips and Activities.

For more information, call (618) 465-3298 or visit seniorservicesplus.org.

