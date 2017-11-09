Monumental recognition

GRANITE CITY — Kevin Nicol states plainly that he feels America is the greatest country on earth.

“We have problems,” he says. “But there has never been a greater nation in history.”

The Granite City native is heading up an effort to recognize veterans from the Granite City, Mitchell and Pontoon Beach area through the foundation he created in 2014. Nicol is a financial planner and former teacher. His family has a long legacy of military service to the United States dating back to World War I.

The recognition efforts being developed and supported by the Nicol Foundation consist of two major programs. The first is a banner program honoring individuals. The second is a veterans memorial with monuments honoring veterans from all eras.

The Nicol Foundation was established to honor Nicol’s family, ancestry and business. Its purpose is to support youths, education, spiritual faith and traditional American values.

“I can’t think of anything more noble than supporting our veterans,” he says.

The program will display banners throughout the three cities, honoring veterans specific to that town. Each banner will contain a picture of the veteran along with information on the branch of service to which they belonged and the era in which they served.

Veterans honored can be anyone with a connection to Granite City, Mitchell, or Pontoon Beach.

“Anyone with a connection to the city can be honored even if they no longer live here,” Nicol says.

Current veterans as well as ancestors from previous eras can be honored. Eras on the application form include every conflict the United States has been involved in, all the way up through the global war on terror.

The cost to support a banner is $150. Those sponsoring a banner need to provide service information about the veteran as well as a picture. The form to submit an application for a banner can be found under the Hometown Heroes link on the foundation’s website.

The veterans memorial project will expand the existing veterans recognition site at the Granite City High School sports complex. The site consists of flag posts and seven brick columns with medallions on them.

Nicol says the goal is to extend the current fenced-in area and install six battlefield cross monuments from various eras as well as a fallen warrior centerpiece.

“We want to do something totally unique,” he says.

“The veterans memorial is intended to honor all veterans,” he says.

The project would significantly expand the existing site and allow people to walk around it and view it from all sides.

The suggested minimum donation for the battlefield crosses is $7,500. The suggested minimum donation for the plaque-medallion is $1,500. Nicol notes any amount will be accepted but the minimum donation is required to have the donor recognized at the memorial.

Nicol says the monuments are high-quality, distinctive creations that will bring people from all over to view them.

He points out donations are tax-deductible and both businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate. A link to the form to sponsor a plaque or statue is at the top of the Hometown Heroes banner web page.

Nicol says the foundation would like to see enough donations by the end of the year to get the project started. He notes donations honoring veterans would make great holiday gifts for friends and family.

“We would like to get started after the first of the year in time to have as much in place as possible for Memorial Day, Flag Day and our Patriots In The Park fireworks celebration,” he says.

In addition to the links at the foundation website, more information about the project and how to donate can be obtained by calling Brad Eavenson at (618) 975-4493, Megan Dittman at (618) 452-8422 or Kevin Nicol at (618) 931-2333.

thenicolfoundation.com

