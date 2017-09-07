Moonlight Mixer to benefit oncology services

× Expand OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is led by Dr. Wei Lin, medical oncologist/hematologist; Dr. James Piephoff, radiation oncologist; and Dr. Manpreet Sandhu, medical oncologist/hematologist.

EAST ALTON — Tickets are available for OSF Saint Anthony’s newest fundraising event, Moonlight Mixer, on Saturday, Sept. 30, at West Star Aviation, Hangar 2, at 8 Terminal Drive.

The event is sure to become a community tradition as the health center embarks on the building of a state-of-the-art cancer center.

The business casual event features entertainment by The LustreLights, a St. Louis-based ensemble of dynamic professional musicians. Combined with a professional lighting and sound experience, The LustreLights will deliver an event to remember.

Tickets are $40 per person and include a complimentary cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner — a selection of gourmet foods from across the nation. Cash bars will be offered by local vendors Best Western Premier, Germania Brew Haus, Old Bakery Beer Company, and State Street Market.

Tickets are available online or at Bassett Law Office – Wood River, Best Western Premier, Germania Brew Haus, Liberty Bank – Alton, RiverBend Growth Association, and State Street Market. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For information on sponsorship opportunities or to buy tickets online, visit osf.foundation/moonlightmixer or call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at (618) 463-5168.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is led by a dedicated team of medical professionals: Dr. Wei Lin, medical oncologist/hematologist; Dr. James Piephoff, radiation oncologist; and Dr. Manpreet Sandhu, medical oncologist/hematologist.

As the area’s leader in oncology care, OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is the area’s only cancer program to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. The Cancer Center offers IMRT radiation therapy, chemotherapy, nutritional assessments, patient navigation and family support.

