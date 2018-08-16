More subpoenas served at Wanda Cemetery

SOUTH ROXANA | A second round of subpoenas was served Thursday at Wanda Cemetery for further release of records since Police Chief Bob Coles’ initial March 27 press release, Coles said Thursday.

More alleged victims have come forward to file a complaint against the cemetery and its staff over burial lots being resold.

Most of the new complaints advised they tried to work out the issues with the cemetery and not involve the police department. The complainants mentioned the cemetery remained uncooperative and refused to talk to the alleged victims over their lots, so they felt forced to come to the police department to resolve the issue.

“The police department has noticed a change in mentality with the cemetery ... over the complaints,” Coles said in a press release. “The cemetery remained confrontational to the police and cursed at the officer when serving the subpoena. The officer explained the reason the police department is seeking further records is more alleged victims have come forward filing a complaint against the cemetery.

“I know of at least two more families who came into my office concerned over the cemetery and their lots but did not wish to file a complaint at this time,” Coles said.

The police department has also requested records from the Attorney’s General’s Office, hoping it can provide critical information to the ongoing investigation.

