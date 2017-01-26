More than $300,000 in scholarships available at L&C

× Expand Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer Lewis and Clark Community College students share a moment on the Godfrey campus.

GODFREY — Students planning to attend Lewis and Clark Community College next fall can now apply for a cut of nearly $300,000 in scholarships.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for students and prospective students to apply for scholarship money to help further their education,” said Debby Edelman, Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation director of development. “Thanks to our online system, applicants fill out one application and are automatically matched with any and all awards for which they might be eligible.”

To be eligible, students must apply to the college at lc.edu/applying to receive a Blazernet ID and password. They can then access the scholarship portal and application at lc.edu/scholarships by clicking “Apply now.”

There are more than 120 scholarship awards available through the college and L&C Foundation. About half cover full tuition and fees, approximately $4,000 for an in-district, full time student.

“Our scholarships are available for students of all ages, abilities, courses of study, academic achievement levels, and full- or part-time status, so apply today,” Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver said.

Of note are two scholarships from local companies that provide up to two years of financial assistance. A total of $9,000 is available for the 2017-2018 academic year. The Phillips66 PTEC Minority Scholarships and the Olin Minority Scholarships are for students enrolling in process operations technology, engineering, science, technology or business programs, and intend to pursue careers or baccalaureate degrees in these fields.

Normally, the scholarship process opens in November and runs through March. In 2016, the L&C Foundation Board of Directors approved a secondary awarding procedure for scholarships that remain available at the start of each semester.

The deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year is March 5.

For more information or help with the application, contact the foundation office at foundation@lc.edu or call Foundation Assistant Alexandria Ruiz at (618) 468-2011.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter