More than just lip service

ALTON | What started a little over a year ago as a novel idea about how to raise money for area police departments grew rapidly into what resulted March 23 in a major fundraising event.

This year’s Mustache March 4PD at Bluff City Grill in Alton drew 500 people, 124 sponsors and supported a dozen departments. The fundraiser encourages people to grow mustaches during March, then attend a night of entertainment and refreshments to show them off while supporting police departments.

Alton Physical Therapy owner Steve Schwegel came up with the original idea.

“I see a lot of police officers at my business and know what these guys go through,” he said. “They’re out there putting their lives on the line, and it seems you only hear negative things about them on the news. I wanted to do something to show support for the work they do.”

Schwegel first had his employees grow mustaches for a month, then developed the idea for a larger event. He formed a committee and organized the first Mustache March 4PD last year, raising $26,000.

This year’s event turned out even bigger. Tina Bennett, chairperson for the event committee, said they have raised $36,000 so far but have yet to total all receipts. She said the original list of 11 departments was expanded this year.

The funds are provided based on the condition they be used for community outreach and officer safety. The event’s official goals are to steadily increase the amount of assistance available to local police agencies and create a pro-law enforcement community.

The evening’s activities included food and beverages, a colors presentation by the Alton Police Department honor guard, and a special concert by the Glendale Riders, a local classic country and Southern rock band in which Schwegel is the lead singer. The packed room contained hundreds of mustachioed men, as well as some women wearing fake mustaches.

Dozens of past and present police officers were called to the front of the room to be honored and several speakers delivered special remarks.

Peggy and Dick Snyder attended the event. They are the parents of Blake Snyder, a St. Louis County police officer who gave his life in the line of duty in October 2016. Peggy Snyder was one of those who spoke.

She said Blake had often remarked he wished people could know and understand what police officers face every day.

“As we turn and run away from danger, they run head on into it,” she said.

She noted that for police officers, their work is not just a job, it’s a calling and passion. She pointed out the gathering was to support those officers.

“Life’s short,” she said. “Don’t hesitate to let those you love know that you love them.”

Bennett said checks will be presented to departments in about a month.

