Poll: most voters back gerrymandering rules

× Expand Brendan Hartsell | Illinois News Network

A new poll shows voters want to take politicians out of the map-drawing business.

Less than a month before the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments about a Wisconsin gerrymandering case that could put Illinois’ maps in legal jeopardy, a poll conducted for the Campaign Legal Center shows 71 percent of likely voters supported a set of rules that determine when a state’s legislative maps are in violation of the Constitution.

“The poll helps validate that the court really should step in and put some limits on this,” said Gerry Hebert, director of voting rights and redistricting at the Campaign Legal Center.

He said people supported the reforms even if it hurts their party.

“Voters said that, even if it costs their party seats in the legislature as a result of having a test for extreme gerrymandering, it was worth it to preserve our democracy,” he said.

Another effect of gerrymandering is partisan gridlock because lawmakers in safe districts typically only have to worry about a challenger in the partisan primary, Hebert said.

Multiple citizen-led efforts to bring about independent maps in Illinois have been shot down in court challenges.

Illinois News Network

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter