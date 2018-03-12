Motorist cited after driving into Wood River business

A Wood River man was cited with traffic offenses after he drove into a business Sunday afternoon, police said Monday.

Latarkus L. Cutler, 22, of the 300 block of Pershing, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after losing control of his vehicle and striking The Fruit Stand at 365 E. Edwardsville Road. Police responded to the crash at approximately 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

Cutler, who police said does not possess a valid driver’s license, was cited for no valid driver’s license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Police said Cutler was traveling east on Edwardsville Road when he attempted to turn left on George Street and lost control of his vehicle, which went completely into the building.

The business was closed and no one was inside.

