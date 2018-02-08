Mr. Wood River, Leroy Emerick, passes away

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox Leroy Emerick sits next to a portrait that an East Alton-Wood River student drew of him when he was inducted into the EA-WR Hall of Fame as he tells stories of events in his career of service.

Former Wood River mayor Leroy Emerick passed away on Wednesday night. He was 92 years old.

Emerick was a mayor, city councilman Parks and Recreation director and general ambassador to the City of Wood River.

The Emerick Sports Complex at Sixth Street Park in Wood River is named for him. He served 38 years as the Parks and Rec director in Wood River.

His imprint can be found in such projects as the Wood River Aquatic Center, the East Alton Ice Arena, Quad City Soccer and the Jiveland Teen Club show. His affiliation with the Illinois Amateur Softball Association spanned more than 65 years and brought a plethora of tournaments to the area, including the annual co-ed state tournament at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, which has been around for 30 years. It spent a year in Roxana, a year in Wood River and found a permanent home in Alton in 1989. He’s also part of the ASA Hall of Fame.

A 1944 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School, Emerick was an inaugural inductee of the Oiler Alumni Hall of Fame in 2009. He also organized the first Oiler Booster Club.

His wife Helen passed away in October after 73 years of marriage. They have four children: Donna, Dale, Dana and Dean.

The Emericks remained involved in the community until their passing. Leroy was still attending Oiler football games during the 2017 season.

“I’ve had a lifelong love affair with the whole community,” Emerick said during an interview with the AdVantage News in February, 2015. “I think I’ve had a philosophy that service to humanity is the best work you can do. And I’ve tried to do that throughout my life.

“Wood River has been a nice community, with a lot of middle-class people that have worked at the refineries. It’s a working-class community and I love it — certainly.”

He added, “I’ve lived in Wood River all my life.”