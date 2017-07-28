Bike MS to draw thousands of cyclists to Godfrey

× Expand bicycles

GODFREY — More than 2,300 cyclists are expected to raise $1.87 million to help people affected by multiple sclerosis at the 33rd annual Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride, a 2-day, up to 200-mile journey.

The ride will be Sept. 9–10 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Bike MS, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, attracts nearly 100,000 participants nationwide in more than 80 rides. To date, cyclists, volunteers, sponsors and donors have raised more than $1 billion so people affected by MS can live their best lives.

Bike MS includes people living with MS, their friends, families and neighbors, as well as corporate teams and individuals who are driven to support critical research and life-changing services. People living with MS can also participate in I Ride with MS, a special program supported nationally by Biogen and Primal that recognizes Bike MS cyclists living with the disease.

Bike MS is supported nationally by Bicycling Magazine and Primal, apparel provider of Bike MS.

For information, call (855) 372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

bikeMS.org

