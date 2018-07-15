Much ado about tattoos

For some, our bodies are something to sculpt and mold, while for others of us it is just ... there.

But for many, it is a blank canvas, a painting waiting to be created.

“I feel like tattoos are becoming more about the art,” says Chase Taylor, owner of Omega Tattoos in Wood River. “People are always trying to take it to the next level, being bigger and bolder and (creating) much more vibrant pieces of art.”

While the current state of the industry is definitely encouraging the extravagant, Laura Rider, owner of Body Treasures in Alton, says individuality is also crucial when talking about such a long-term investment.

“Trends are always changing; (don’t) follow popular trends when getting a tattoo. We recommend getting a tattoo custom-drawn that you can be happy with forever, while the trends come and go.”

Artists who make the human body both their muse and canvas will honor their art form as National Tattoo Day is observed July 17.

At one time, it was the common thought that only gangs, criminals, and sailors got tattoos. In the modern era, adults from all ages and walks of life seek out creative designs for their skin as a way to celebrate their retirement, remember a loved one, and declare their individuality.

Some even choose a wedding band tattoo instead of a more traditional ring of love, perhaps symbolizing a higher level of commitment or making it harder to remove or disguise if one chooses to stray, depending on which viewpoint you take.

Throughout history, the art of tattooing has sometimes been a symbol of distinction and honor, other times a representation of shame and evil. For the modern era, the tattoo gun (first designed by Thomas Edison in 1876 and perfected a few years later by Samuel O’Reilly) created a colorful new world for those interested in becoming their own art form.

Tattooing gained popularity in the United States around 1891 when the world’s first professional tattoo artist, Martin Hildebrandt, set up his studio in New York City’s Chatham Square. That is considered to be the birthplace of the American-style tattoo, and the Riverbend and surrounding areas today have plenty of styles and choices from which to choose when looking to make a “permanent mark.”

At Body Treasures, customers can bring in their own ideas or choose from thousands of designs. Artists are also able to cover up unwanted tattoos and rework old tattoos to give them new life, and also offer permanent cosmetics and corrective micropigmentation tattooing.

“We feel strongly about the ethics and procedures used in our profession,” Rider said. “Body Treasures has always set our standards above and beyond what has been required. This has earned us an exceptional reputation in our community and many loyal customers.”

Alton Tattoo Co. will celebrate its third anniversary in February, and owner and artist Kyle Hulker has made this his career for the last eight years.

“Collectively, there is about 40 years’ worth of experience inside the walls of our studio,” Hulker said. “We offer full tattooing and body-piercing services in a completely comfortable setting. We guarantee a good, clean, and fun tattoo every time. We pride ourselves in being professional, but still super nice and super fun.”

It may be fun for Hulker, but the art of tattooing today still catches the ire of some who are hesitant to see the need to mark up one’s body. A 10-year veteran shop previously known as Gato Negro on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, Grand Piasa Body Art, opened its doors on East Broadway in 2016 ... but not without some controversy.

The spring of 2015 is known by some as the season of the “great tattoo debate,” when naysayers spoke at City Council meetings and started petitions, all stemming from the shop’s desire to relocate to the downtown area.

“If the first thing you see when you enter Alton is a tattoo parlor, it will give a different impression of (the city),” one opponent of tattooing said during a city meeting.

Vocalizing what many in the industry say is an obstacle to this day, shop owner Chris Hinkle said at the time, “I believe this is due to a lack of education about who we are and what we do.”

Supporters of the business came out in droves, and today, the shop thrives at its new home, adding a hair salon in 2017.

“We are the first combination salon-barber shop and tattoo parlor in the Metro East,” tattoo apprentice Natalie Shonk said.

At Epic Ink in Edwardsville, owner and artist Trevis Stallard has been tattooing for 20 years and has received more than 40 awards. He credits tattoo magazines for helping to light the fire of creativity.

“After a year home from college and buying every tattoo magazine everywhere I could find them, I saw an ad in the back of one to learn how to tattoo at a shop in St. Louis,” he says. “I apprenticed for four to five months, six days a week, eight to ten hours a day.”

And for Matt Salzman of Extreme Ink in Granite City, he enjoys seeing both the timid newcomer as well as the “tattoo virtuoso” walk through his doors.

“We have been a staple of Granite City for 25-plus years. From the first-timer to the tattoo veteran, we do our best to make everyone comfortable for their tattoo experience.”

Experimenting with a design can be done through a variety of methods, including the application of a temporary decal or through a henna artist, but when it’s time to make it real and for life, there’s plenty of talent and professionalism to choose from in Madison County.

Just how old is tattooing?

Otzi the Iceman’s preserved body was discovered in the Alps between Austria and Italy in 1991, but it was determined that he died around 3300 B.C. He is known for having the oldest documented tattoos. The practice of inserting pigment under the skin’s surface originated long before life and death of this iceman, however.

Tattooing in Japan is thought to go back to the Paleolithic era, however, and tattooed Egyptian mummies have been uncovered dating to the age of the pyramids. In 1948, the excavation of Siberian tombs revealed bodies more than 2,000 years old decorated with tattoos of animals and mythical beasts.

Where did we get the name?

The spread of Egypt’s international trade expanded tattooing to Crete, Greece, and Arabia. An extensive history of tattooing was uncovered in ancient China, among Celtic and Northern European tribes, and in Samoa and the Polynesian islands as well, where the word “tatou” originated.

Why did you get your tattoo?

In the 19th century, it was a sign of the “upper class” after King George V, and later Edward VII, were tattooed and other royal courts followed the British court’s lead.

Mourners in the Middle East practiced the rubbing of ash from funeral pyres into self-inflicted wounds so they could carry a piece of the departed with them forever.

Roman criminals and slaves were tattooed for identification, a practice also adopted by the Japanese in the early 17th century.

The Nazis tattooed numbers on the arms of Jews and other hostages they took in during the Holocaust not only to identify the prisoners, but also to dehumanize them.

Alton Tattoo Company

Alton Tattoo Co. will celebrate its third anniversary in February. Owner and artist Kyle Hulker has made this his career for the last eight years, however. In the shop, he is joined by artists Megan Indelicato, Jeremy Baker, Kayla White, and Lou Perdomo.

Alton Tattoo Company is at the corner of College and Main streets in Alton, where Hulker also owns Sherry’s Snacks at the opposite corner of the block.

Alton Tattoo Company

2514 College Ave., Alton

(618) 433-9420

Hours: Open seven days a week; noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Body Treasures

Body Treasures has been serving the Metro East since 1994. Owner Laura Rider, one of the shop’s two primary artists, is board-certified with the American Academy of Micropigmentation. Aaron Wall is the shop’s other primary artist.

From its Alton studio, Body Treasures does many styles of tattooing including traditional, realistic, cover-ups and cosmetic. Customers can pick from thousands of designs, bring in their own ideas, or have an artist customize a design.

Artists at Body Treasures are also able to cover up unwanted tattoos and rework old tattoos to give them new life. The shop also offers permanent cosmetics and corrective micropigmentation tattooing. Complete body piercing is offered as well, featuring a large selection of jewelry including custom-designed pieces.

Body Treasures

4111 Alby St., Alton

(618) 462-0006

Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; noon until last appointment completed Saturday

Epic Ink

Owner and artist Trevis Stallard opened Epic Ink in Edwardsville in 2016. Stallard has been tattooing for 20 years and has received 40-plus awards.

The shop has four other tattoo artists: Bradley Dyer, Kati Dyer, Chris Butler, and Taylor Whitten. Collectively, they have more than 20 years experience. Epic Ink also has a full-time piercer on staff, Ashley Dieckmann, and the shop manager is Jeremy Larrison.

Epic Ink

435 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville

(618) 307-9811

Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Extreme Ink Tattoos

Specializing in many types of tattoos, piercing, and body modification, Salzman is joined in the shop by artists Dave Tracy and Bre Webster.

Extreme Ink Tattoos

3012 Nameoki Road, Granite City

(618) 452-2969

Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Grand Piasa Body Art

A 10-year veteran shop previously known as Gato Negro on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, Grand Piasa Body Art opened its doors on East Broadway in 2016.

Grand Piasa Body Art offers a variety of services, including tattoos of many styles by four artists, body piercings featuring high-quality jewelry, and “the only safe, all-natural non-laser tattoo removal services from Chicago to Southern Missouri,” Shonk added. The salon and barber shop opened in 2017 and offers haircut and color services for all ages.

Grand Piasa Body Art

560 E. Broadway, Alton

(618) 462-1720

Hours: noon to 8 p.m. tattoo shop; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. salon; Tuesday through Saturday

Omega Tattoos

Omega Tattoos in Wood River also offers professional tattooing and piercing. Artist and owner Chase Taylor has been professionally licensed for eight years since completing his apprenticeship. He spent time working in a few other shops, the last one in Edwardsville, before he and his wife, Nicole, finally opened doors on a shop of his own in December 2017.

Located next to Family Dollar and Metro PCS on Edwardsville Road in Wood River, the new shop offers professional tattooing and piercing “in a professional, clean, safe and friendly environment, and year-round, we’ll be offering a 10 percent discount on all procedures to military and to first responders,” Nicole said.

Omega Tattoos

12 W. Edwardsville Road, Wood River

(618) 540-4950

Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

