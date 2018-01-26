Museum event to feature raptors

× Expand American bald eagles

EAST ALTON — The Masters of the Sky live bird show will be Feb. 18-19 at the National Great Rivers Museum.

The weekend will feature six opportunities to see the show featuring live birds from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center. These one-hour long spectacles highlight birds of prey and offer an opportunity to view eagles, owls, falcons, vultures, and hawks. The programs will include information about challenges and obstacles these majestic creatures face on their migrations. While these rehabilitated birds may no longer soar in the wild, they provide an unforgettable education opportunity about their role in the Mississippi River ecosystem. Shows are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, and Sunday, Feb. 18.

Crafts and activities for children, live animals on display, opportunities for photos with Eric the Eagle and more are free. Visitors will also enjoy free tours of Melvin Price Locks and Dam for a chance to see wild eagles from a bird’s-eye view.

Admission to the museum is free. Tickets for the Masters of the Sky show are $5 for adults, $3 for children age 4-12 years, and free for children 3 and younger who can sit on a parent’s or guardian’s lap. Seating is limited to 250 people per show. Shows are conducted in a heated tent just outside the museum doors. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the National Great Rivers Museum or by calling (618) 462-6979.

This program is made possible by the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about the importance of rivers. The National Great Rivers Museum is off River Heritage Parkway (Illinois 143) at 2 Lock & Dam Way in East Alton, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information or to buy tickets, call (618) 462-6979 or toll free (877) 462-6979.

