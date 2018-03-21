Museum exhibit to focus on women’s history

GLEN CARBON — In honor of Women’s History Month, the temporary exhibit at the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum through May will focus on Women in History.

Museum volunteer and Historic Commission member Paige Maag has put together special artifacts from the museum archives, as well as historical information, for this exhibit. Included are an array of fashions, including a 1920s-style flapper dress, a hat pin, and medals from the WAC.

Following the Nevertheless, She Persisted theme for Women’s History Month are artifacts from the Royal Neighbors, an organization that formed in 1895, when women couldn’t vote, own property, or own life insurance. Nine women founded the organization, empowering women to improve their lives through financial protection and opportunities to give back to their communities. Glen Carbon’s Royal Neighbors Rose Camp No. 1555 was founded in March 1899 and remained active until 2010, when it disbanded.

The museum, 124 School St., is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

