Music is the healer

Thanks to Dave and Donna Nunnally of It’s Raining Zen, Native American flute musician, speaker, author and activist John Two-Hawks will make a visit to Alton.

Performing at the historic Mineral Springs Mall at 301 E. Broadway, this Grammy and Emmy-nominated, Platinum Award-winning artist will treat audiences to a one-night only concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, and host two instructional master workshops at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 31.

Two-Hawks has been producing music for more than 25 years. He has always been interested in putting his thoughts and voice out into the world.

“Whether they be music or writings, I want to share with people a way to try and mend the sacred hoop: to mend brokenness — there’s plenty of that in our world,” he said. “Whether it be individual brokenness or community or national or global, there’s a lot of healing that needs to happen on our planet. I try to do my small part to put some healing into the world.”

When Two-Hawks was young, he discovered his natural connection to musical instruments. He understood the language of music.

“I don’t remember this, but when I was a boy, my father came into the room and I was playing the harmonics on his guitar when I was about 4 years old,” he said. “So, I have always been able to pick up an instrument and understand them. I never had a lesson and never had anyone teach me. Music has just always lived inside of me. I knew from very early on that I wanted my life to have something to do with music. I’ve tried my hand at a lot of different styles and genres of music over the years, but when the flute found its way into my world, it was like something magic happened.”

According to Two-Hawks, he didn’t find the flute — it found him.

“It’s been quite a journey for me,” he said. “It was given to me as a gift, and right from start, it was like, ‘Where have you been all my life?’ That instrument connected with me, and I was able to play its natural aptitude. That was surprising, even to me. Years later, a Lakota elder gifted me with my Lakota name — Siyotanka. That means Big or Great Flute. I always tell people that’s my real name, the name that means and matters the most ... It felt like destiny; it was supposed to happen.”

Audiences can expect him to perform the flute live at his performance at Mineral Springs Mall.

“I always like to share with people what they can expect to hear at my concerts,” he said. “When you come to my shows, you’ll hear way more than just the flute. All the other instruments I play will be heard through sound and audio: the magic of tracking. My upcoming show will have a mixture of songs from different albums and projects I’ve done over the years. The ultimate message is about healing and about finding your balance in life.”

The first workshop on Saturday will be a native flute lessons and wisdom class.

“This class is about the history and culture and even the sort of spirituality about Native American flutes: the origins, the actual history of it and how it has evolved,” he said. “I encourage people who don’t play the flute to not think that this is a class on how to play. I will give tips and pointers for those who do play the flute, but this class is also for those interested in just hearing the cultural story of the flute.”

The second is called The Wisdom from the Sacred Hoop.

“This class shares basic knowledge that we learn from something that’s called medicine wheel or sacred hoop,” he said. “It’s basically a symbol circle that has two bars. One’s north to south, the other east to west. This has been used by indigenous people for centuries. It teaches you how to live your life in balance, walk the red road, learn from the blue road, how to learn from the four cardinal directions: how we can live and learn in harmony with each other.”

Although Two-Hawks has a passion for music, that doesn’t mean he has not encountered his share of challenges. He says the most difficult part for him personally is the business side.

“It can be challenging and daunting for any musician,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts to the music business — a lot to learn and a lot you don’t know when you start. You must keep up with those things and keep ahead of the change curve.

“When I started making music and recording, we had cassette tapes,” he said. “No one ever heard of a smartphone or Bluetooth or downloads. Over the course of time, we had to pay attention to what was coming down the pipeline as far as music media, how people were buying music and listening.”

In addition to receiving Grammy and Emmy nominations, Two-Hawks says his journey to success has been surreal. His music was featured throughout the entire Emmy-nominated score by George S. Clinton for “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” an HBO film that won several Emmys, including Best Picture in 2007. He collaborated with symphonic metal band Nightwish in 2005 on an album called “Once.” He has traveled the world and has performed for audiences as large as 12,000.

Music may be number one in Two-Hawks’ life, but activism is a close second. For several years, he has been involved in attempting to break down negative Native American stereotypes and has spoken on panels and at universities.

“I try to help break down misconceptions about who and what native people are, sort of directing the idea that indigenous people are included,” he said. “We are involved in a part of the fabric of this culture called America, and so often, native people get left out or forgotten. We are often rendered invisible in the national conversation. There is a lack of understanding. I have also been involved with the issue of changing offensive mascot names at schools and colleges. I am not in the business of arguing with people or creating division. I try to make room for the possibility of change.”

For anyone who would like to follow in his footsteps and pursue a music career, it’s wise to take his friendly advice.

“Be prepared to learn everything you can about the music business and be prepared to work sunup to sundown and beyond,” he said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s a labor of love. You know the saying: if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. So, if you love and are passionate about it, learn everything you can. If there’s something outside of your scope of understanding, then try and find people who know those things and get their help. I mean, it’s really about dedication and an unwavering commitment to following your dream.”

For more information, call It’s Raining Zen at (618) 717-0546 or email donna@itsrainingzen.com. More information about Two-Hawks can be found on his website.

