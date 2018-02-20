Mustache March grows on area for second year

ALTON — Mustache March 4PD is returning this year with a special performance by the Glendale Riders from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 23, at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway.

Mustache March 4PD originated last year when a group of citizens decide to show support for local law enforcement throughout the area.

“People want to support the police,” volunteer Tina Bennett said. “It’s like our mission statement says: the ultimate goal is to steadily increase the amount of assistance available to local police agencies and create a pro-law enforcement community.”

Last year, more than $26,000 was raised for multiple police departments. Each department used the donations for projects such as community outreach efforts. One even used the proceeds to invest in a new police dog. Bennett added it’s always exciting to see how the departments use the money to give back to the community.

Bennett said many funds come in from ticket sales for the party at Bluff City Grill and t-shirt sales, but the main source of fundraising comes from sponsorship opportunities.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Short sleeve t-shirts are $15 and 3/4 sleeves are $18.

Sponsorship opportunities include:

Chief: $3,000

• Table of ten for Mustache March event

• Ten free t-shirts

• Mustache March sponsor window decal

• Table “recognition,” logo display

• Logo included on website and social media promotions before and after event

• Attendance for exclusive reception from 5-7 p.m. night of event to include two free drinks per person and free appetizers

• Invitation throughout 2018 for presentations to individual departments and continued exposure on the site and any promotions that take place

Captain: $1,500

• Table of 10 for Mustache March event

• Ten free t-shirts

• Mustache March sponsor window decal

• Table “recognition,” logo display

• Logo included on website and social media promotions before and after event

Officer: $500

• Four tickets to Mustache March event

• Four free t-shirts

• Mustache March sponsor window decal

• Logo included on website and social media promotions before and after event

Rookie: $150

• Two free t-shirts

• Mustache March sponsor window decal

• Logo included on website and social media promotions before and after event

For more information, visit the website or Facebook page.

