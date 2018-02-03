My immortal

Have you ever wondered what happens after you die?

Heaven? Hell? Reincarnation? A cosmic universe of numbers and post-its? Anything? Or can we glitch the system and explore the hereafter at will?

“Transferred: A Story About Life After Death,” will take you on one man’s journey from death to wherever it is we go. Three beings help escort the tragic creature through his voyage into the hereafter and all it encompasses. The challenge for audiences is to leave with new ways of thinking about the human experience of “after.”

“Join (us) on an adventure of the mind and an indulgence of the senses in the second show of our premiere season — ‘Transferred: A Story About Life After Death,” theater co-founder Chantel Harvey said. “Keeping with our stated mission to offer new ideas and original works, Rogue offers an original devised piece to the community with ‘Transferred.’”

Using long-form improvisation techniques, Rogue’s cast of actors, along with director Josh Douglas, began with just a title and a concept and developed the completely original script.

“Squeezing a script, which includes multiple art forms such as original music, movement/dance, pantomime, and much more, out of 32 rehearsals is a daunting task — daunting, yet extremely rewarding,” Douglas said. “What the cast, along with the rest of the creative staff, have fashioned from nothing is truly amazing. I hope everyone will take the opportunity to check out a style of theater that most patrons haven’t been exposed to before. We want them to leave the theater talking about it with their friends.”

“Transferred” is told in two acts and will run at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 at the Rogue House, 1320 Milton Road inside the Milton Schoolhouse. Tickets are available in advance and at the door for a $15 general admission fee. Germania Brew Haus is partnering with the theater for this event and will offer draft beer, wine, and other beverages. Tickets can be purchased online.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter