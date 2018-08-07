NAACP’s school supply event returns to Alton park

× Expand Photo by Tim Skinner (From left) Elijah Watson and Deanna Johnson receive a backpack from the NAACP’s Lisa Brown while their mom, Alicia Johnson, looks on.

ALTON | The Alton Branch of the NAACP will host the 23rd annual Back To School/Stay In School event to provide students with the backpacks and supplies they need to start the school year, at no cost to families.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at James Killion Park. Free backpacks and school supplies will be provided to nearly 1,000 youths in K-12 grade levels. The event also features booths and a keynote address to remind students of the importance of academics and good attendance at school. This year’s keynote address will be provided by Superintendent Dr. Robert Daiber and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andrew Reinking of the Madison County Regional Office of Education.

The event will be hosted on the park grounds on Washington Avenue in Alton. In addition to the supplies and program, students will receive a picnic luncheon. Free bus transportation is also provided to the event. Students must be present to receive school supplies. Visit the website for details. Vendors may set up tables at the event for no cost by contacting the NAACP Office at (618) 465-1621.

Donations are still needed to help support the event. Donations can be mailed to the NAACP office at P.O. Box 1216, Alton, IL 62002, or picked up by calling the NAACP office.

