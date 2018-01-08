NAACP service to recognize 50th anniversary of MLK’s death

ALTON — The Alton Branch of the NAACP will hold the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia St.

The event, which is free to the public, is an opportunity to honor the accomplishments of King and his work with the civil rights movement.

Recognizing the 50th anniversary of King’s death, this year’s theme will be “The Journey is Not Over After 50 Years; Let’s Do More.” This year’s keynote speaker will be East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks.

Jackson-Hicks was appointed to serve on the East St. Louis City Council in 2009 to fill a seat vacated by her father, Eddie Lee Jackson Sr., when he became a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives in the 114th District.

An elder at New Jerusalem Seventh Day Adventist Church, she also serves with the Illinois Municipal League, the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, Comptroller Susan Mendoza’s Local Government Division, East-West Gateway, and the Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors.

A skit and choir performance also are scheduled, and Pastor Steven Helfrich of The Bridge church in Alton will receive the 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award for his dedicated work and support for the community.

For more information, call (618) 580-2394 or (618) 444-4745.

