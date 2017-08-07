NAACP to provide free school supplies

× Expand Photo by Tim Skinner Elijah Watson and Deanna Johnson receive a backpack from the NAACP’s Lisa Brown while their mom, Alicia Johnson, looks on at last year's event.

ALTON — The Alton Branch of the NAACP, under the leadership of President Andy Hightower, will host the 22nd annual Back to School/Stay in School event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12, at James Killion Park, also known as Salu Park, on Washington Avenue. The NAACP joins the Alton School District in organizing the effort.

The event provides free backpacks and school supplies to nearly 1,000 youths in kindergarten to 12th-grade levels. This year will feature many more activities, including the Safari Dental van to provide free dental screenings. There will also be free snow cones, soda, hot dogs, chips, a Renegade football bounce house, dunking booth, free government cellphones, an Alton Fire Department truck for children to tour, face-painting, hairstylists and barbers giving discounts on haircuts and styles, and more.

The keynote speaker will be Anya Jones, Alton High School’s senior class president. Free bus transportation will be provided. Students must be present to receive school supplies.

Vendors may set up tables at the event for no cost by contacting Rosetta Brown at (618) 580-2394 or Kristie Baumgartner at (618) 363-1038.

“We would like to send out a big thank-you to everyone that donated toward this worthwhile event,” a news release states.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children to take part in the dental screenings.

