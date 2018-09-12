National democracy activist to speak in Edwardsville

“Democratic Revolution or Corporate Rule: It’s Up to Us!” is the topic of a public forum featuring Move to Amend National Outreach Director Greg Coleridge.

Move to Amend is the national campaign to abolish corporate constitutional rights and eliminate big money from elections. This event is part of a Barnstorming Speaking Tour across Indiana, Illinois and Missouri, and will take place from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Center for Spirituality and Sustainability, 1 Hairpin Drive in Edwardsville.

A flood of spending on elections from corporations followed the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. FEC ruling. Coleridge will help residents understand the more than century-long history behind that decision and how they can work to abolish corporate constitutional rights (i.e. “corporate personhood”) and establish a government of, by, and for the people to meet the pressing needs of residents, communities and the nation.

Corporate personhood commonly refers to court-created precedent that gives corporations constitutional rights intended solely for human beings.

“Corporate personhood is not an inconsequential legal technicality,” Coleridge said. “The Supreme Court ruled that a corporation was a ‘legal person’ with 14th Amendment protections before they granted full personhood to African-Americans, immigrants, indigenous people, or women.”

Elections are one route to create change. Even the best public officials, however, are unable to fundamentally counter the influence of big money and corporate power and rights that undermine health care, local economies, schools, climate, elections and basic abilities to self-govern. Supreme Court justices have gifted corporations and the super wealthy with power and authority, enabling them to dominate elections and political and economic direction while eroding human and community rights.

“We are inspired by historic social movements that recognized the necessity of altering fundamental power relationships,” Coleridge said. “The United States has progressed through ordinary people joining together — from the revolutionaries to abolitionists, suffragists, trade unionists, and civil rights activists through to today’s Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and resistance campaigns against injustice, violence and destruction of the natural world. Move to Amend, a national coalition of over 450,000 people and hundreds of organizations, is a part of long-term strategy to end corporate rule by building a multiracial, cross-class democracy movement.”

He will report on and discuss actions that have taken place in hundreds of communities in support of the federal We the People Amendment, H.J.R. 48, as part of a larger movement of needed fundamental democratic changes. Attendees will learn how to work with those elected in November to grow a democratic revolution to prevent corporate rule.

This event is sponsored by the Progressive Democrats of America and Move to Amend.

For more information, contact Pam Gronemeyer at drgronemeyer@msn.com or call (618) 973-3584.

