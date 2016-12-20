National Guard soldiers participate in wreath-laying ceremony

× 1 of 2 Expand Illinois National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Patrick J. DeGeorge 20161217-Z-KE920-022 Pvt. Andrew Angleton of Alton, a recruit with Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, bows his head in prayer Dec. 17 during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Alton National Cemetery. Angleton and 13 other recruits participated in the service as part of a community service project. × 2 of 2 Expand Illinois National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Patrick J. DeGeorge 20161217-Z-KE920-026 Pvt. Dakota Porter of Litchfield, a recruit with Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, receives a wreath from a member of Boy Scout Troop 16 of Alton during the ceremony. Prev Next

ALTON — On a cold rainy December morning, Pvt. Andrew Angleton of Alton, a recruit with Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, lays a wreath against a military headstone at Alton National Cemetery.

Angleton and 13 other Illinois National Guard soldiers with Company M teamed up with Boy Scout Troop 16, members of the Patriot Guard and area veterans organizations Dec. 17 to participate in Wreaths Across America.

Angleton said the experience was a moving tribute to pay respect to service members of the past. He said it also gave him a chance to show students from his high school how the Illinois National Guard serves communities throughout the state.

“I think they could get an idea of them transitioning into a higher role in their community and maybe into the service themselves,” Angleton said.

Company M’s participation in Wreaths Across America is the latest in a series of community service events the company has participated in for nearly a decade.

Scott Radunz of Troy, Company M first sergeant, said being involved in community service is part of being an Illinois National Guard soldier.

“As soldiers, this is what we do,” he said. “We are here to serve the community.”

Radunz said having new recruits involved in these activities teaches them the importance of selfless service, a core Army value. He said events like these also allows communities to embrace new soldiers.

Sgt. 1st Class Mario Saenz of Waterloo, a recruiting and retention non-commissioned officer with Company M, said he hopes having the recruits help communities early in their careers will instill a desire to serve.

“It all starts at home,” Saenz said. “If we can start it at home in the company, this will continue throughout their careers.”

Saenz said he believes community service ties the National Guard to communities throughout the state.

“This is what makes the Guard unique from all other branches of service,” Saenz said.

Radunz said his team of non-commissioned officers are looking for new ways to assist communities. In recent months the company has organized a blood drive, collecting 29 units of blood, and participated in a 5K run/walk to honor the memory of a fallen Illinois service member.

