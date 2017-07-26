National Night Out set for Aug. 1 in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville City Park, 112 S. Kansas, will be the site for this year’s National Night Out event from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

The event is for all ages, and everything is free. It promotes a positive relationship between local first responders and the community they serve. Military, police, and firefighters will be around the park visiting with the community. Children and adults are welcome to explore fire and police vehicles on site.

Free festivities include snow cones, face-painting, food and drink, large inflatables, children’s craft tables, music, a photo booth, and more.

facebook.com/EdwardsvilleNationalNightOut