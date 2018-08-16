National organization recognizes Alton water plant

American Water

Illinois American Water’s Alton, Cairo and East St. Louis water treatment plants and their water quality teams earned the Directors Award of Recognition from the Partnership for Safe Water for maintaining Phase III certification for 15 years. The awards, which honor the efforts in continuously optimizing treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were presented during the 2018 American Water Works Association Annual Conference.

The partnership is a voluntary initiative developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the association and other water organizations to recognize water suppliers that consistently achieve treatment standards that are more stringent than EPA regulatory requirements. As a member of the Partnership for Safe Water, Illinois American Water demonstrates its commitment to voluntarily providing drinking water of a quality better than is required by federal standards.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards in delivering clean, safe, high-quality drinking water to our customers while also providing water service that is reliable and affordable,” said Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water president. “These awards highlight the more stringent guidelines met by our water quality experts to ensure our customers receive the best product possible.”

Illinois American Water is one of only nine Illinois-based water utilities participating in the Partnership for Safe Water program. All of the company’s participating treatment plants have been recognized for water quality excellence. In addition to Alton, Cairo and East St. Louis, the 15-Year Phase III Directors Award was previously awarded in Peoria, Pontiac, Granite City, and Streator.

Illinois American Water’s water quality experts and plant operators monitor water quality around the clock to ensure water meets stringent guidelines. Water is tested at every stage of the treatment process and throughout the distribution system to ensure the highest-quality product. The source and quality of drinking water for each water system can be found in the company’s annual Water Quality Reports.

