Nature center to host Citizen Science Weekend

EDWARDSVILLE — A Citizen Science Weekend of educational activities for people of all ages and interests is set for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave.

From 9-9:30 a.m., Restoration Director Tom Doyle will present the 2018 Controlled Burn Plan for the Watershed Nature Center and the benefits of prescribed burning for restoration and conservation efforts. After the presentation, participants will head out on the trails to prepare the preserve for the upcoming burn. Guests should dress appropriately.

At 10 a.m., the second part of 2018’s Volunteer Educator Training Workshop will focus on upcoming field trips for students. Education Curriculum Consultant Katie Belisle-Iffrig has created a comprehensive education curriculum specifically for the nature center that meets state and Next Generation science standards. Belisle-Iffrig has a master’s degree in botany and doctorate in outdoor-environmental education and will lead the training workshop. Those interested in becoming a volunteer educator can email aya@watershednc.org.

The SIUE STEM Center created a special program for the nature center called D.A.N.C.E.S (Day and Night Citizen Environmental Sciences) underwritten by a grant from the Meridian Society. The programs will focus on bird-watching, training for Frog Watch USA and Globe at Night. Each program trains the public to become citizen scientists and relays the importance of collecting data for analysis in the natural world in collaboration with professional scientists and organizations.

The Great Backyard Bird Count Training is set for 2-4 p.m. Russ Reed, Nature Preserve Foundation Board member, will lead the workshop on participating through the Audubon’s annual event. He will review birding basics, review local birds and explore the Watershed’s best bird-viewing areas. Each participant will be given information about the Great Backyard Bird Count and will also be invited to come back to the nature center the following weekend to participate as a group. This activity is for people of all ages and abilities.

At 6 p.m., the center’s newest citizen science workshop, Globe at Night, will be led by SIUE STEM Center research associate Georgia Bracey. Globe at Night is an international citizen-science campaign to raise public awareness of the impact of light pollution by inviting individuals to measure and submit their night sky brightness observations. River Bend Astronomy Club will also set up telescopes and focusing in on winter constellations.

This program is $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online.

For more information, contact the center at (618) 692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter