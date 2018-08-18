Nature Institute introduces family camp-outs

GODFREY | The long-awaited opportunity to camp overnight at the Nature Institute is here. The organization will offer two options for families with children to learn, explore and see the preserve trails at night.

The first option, Firefly Adventure, is geared toward families with children ages 3-8. This camp-out will be the evening of Friday, Sept. 7, into the morning of Saturday, Sept. 8. Guests will enjoy a dinner over fire, STEM-based discussion about fireflies, and a guided catch and release night hike through the prairie.

The second option, Batty About Bats, will be focused for families with children ages 8-12. This camp adventure is planned for the evening of Friday, Sept. 21, into the morning of Saturday, Sept. 2. Those attending will participate in a campfire dinner, a discussion about bats and a guided night hike in the woodlands to search for bats that call The Nature Institute home.

Registration is $50 per family (at least one parent or guardian and up to three others. Any additional family member is $10 each). Tickets include hot dog and s’mores campfire dinner and continental breakfast. Each camp night is limited to only 8 families, and the event is not suitable for children younger than 3. Those interested can register by calling (618) 466-9930 or visiting the website.

