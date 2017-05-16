Nature Institute offers native plant sale

GODFREY — The Nature Institute on Levis Lane will host its first native plant sale of the season from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20. The institute’s Greenhouse Gang will offer native plants to help spruce up yards at the organization’s greenhouse at the corner of Levis and South Levis Lane. Guests can park in front of the brown garage. The event will take place rain or shine.

TNI’s Greenhouse Gang has been working all season long to bring native plants to citizens looking to enhance their landscaping. Most of the plants available at this sale will bloom in the summer and fall.

Individual plants are priced $1 through $7 and groups of plants are priced up to $20. Cash and check only. All proceeds go toward TNI’s mission of preservation, restoration, and education.

Many forget the benefits of native plants when deciding which ones to showcase on their property. Native plants are beneficial to the physical environment, wildlife and to people.

Because of native plants’ adaptability to local conditions, they develop deep and extensive root systems. This conserves water and holds soil in place, preventing erosion. They are naturally resistant to disease and pests, and do not need artificial fertilizers or synthetic pesticides. They provide habitat and food for butterflies and moths, bees, hummingbirds, songbirds and more.

Once established, native plants require very little maintenance. They are sustainable, and live longer than non-native species. They are naturally resistant to drought, disease, and pests and do not need additional water or toxic chemicals.

TNI’s Greenhouse Gang is still accepting applications to become a part of this volunteer group. Individuals interested in learning more details should contact TNI’s office at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org.

A full list of plants is available on the website.

TheNatureInstitute.org

