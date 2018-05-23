The Nature Institute to host plant sale

GODFREY | Bring nature home with the Nature Institute’s native plant sale starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2, until plants are sold out at TNI’s greenhouse, along the corner of South Levis and Levis Lane.

All proceeds of the sale will go to the institute’s mission of raising an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education.

Native plants are beneficial to the environment, wildlife and people. Along with filling an important niche in the ecosystem, they provide habitat and food for pollinators, including butterflies, moths, bees, birds, insects and even mammals. Native plants have adapted to local conditions and have developed deep and extensive root systems, which conserves water and holds soil in place to prevent erosion. They are also sustainable, live longer than non-native species and are naturally resistant to droughts, pests, and disease. Native plants save people time and money.

Those interested in attending the sale will have the option of full to partial-sun plants. Individual plants are priced $1 through $7; groups or potted plants will be priced up to $20. Cash or check payments will be accepted. Drivers can park in front of the shed or in the grass along the road.

For more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter