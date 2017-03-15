Neighborhood hot spot remains open despite crash

HOLIDAY SHORES — Owning a restaurant means facing daily challenges. Nothing, however, prepared Terri Michki, owner of Gilligan’z Bar & Grill, for what happened Monday, Feb. 13.

The day started as a normal Monday, with the added bonus of employees receiving early Valentine’s Day gifts from local delivery drivers.

Then, just after the lunch rush and while preparing for the dinner hour, staff and patrons alike were astounded to hear a large crash and watch as a pickup truck came through the restaurant’s front wall.

A group of women enjoying a late lunch had just left the booth along the now-demolished wall; a waitress had just cleared their dishes. Fortunately, no one was in the area of the crash, which demolished the wall and destroyed booths and tables along the wall. In fact, a review of the business’ security video shows several people had just left the immediate area.

It was an accident — one we hear about frequently. A customer was pulling into the parking space and hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.

“It was a loud crash and then a lot of dust and debris,” Michki said. “Our immediate concern was that the driver might have suffered a medical emergency. But we soon realized it was just an accident.”

Gilligan’z Bar & Grill is a typical neighborhood establishment.

“We are here for the local community and visitors,” Michki said. “We offer daily lunch and dinner specials every day.”

The restaurant also is open Saturday and Sunday mornings for breakfast, bringing a new element to the area.

The restaurant has been at its current location for 15 years.

“We have many local patrons,” Michki said. “We even have groups that come in frequently, include a group of ladies who come in for card games and coffee.”

It is truly a community establishment. Once the accident occurred, regular patrons and friends stepped in to make sure the premises were safe for occupancy.

“We had structural people here to assure everything was safe,” Michki said. “The building is essentially a pole building and, fortunately, the truck came in perfectly through two support beams. That meant there was really only damage to finish walls that didn’t impact the safety of the building.” Patrons and local construction workers went to work immediately putting in a temporary wall, cleaning up debris, and ensuring the building was secured. They may have had their own motivation.

“It was ‘wings’ night,” Michki said. “Nobody wanted to see wings night canceled.”

The restaurant and bar has been open every day since the crash without missing a beat. The outside stone facade has been replaced and the damaged inside wall boarded off, awaiting final repairs. The repairs will be a replacement of what existed in the restaurant before the accident, leaving no evidence of the damage.

“There was a great deal of publicity after the accident,” Michki said. “We just wanted to assure that our customer was safe. The building can be repaired and we’ll continue to serve our local community.”

