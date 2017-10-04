Networking group to feature active shooter presentation

ALTON — The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women has announced that Sandy Ramage, training and development manager; and Lacey Isringhausen, training specialist for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, will be the speakers for the October meeting.

Their presentation will be the active shooter program called Run-Hide-Fight — an important topic considering the tragic events in Las Vegas. This presentation will educate on what to do in an active shooter situation to protect yourself and your loved ones.

The goal of Women Empowering Women is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. The organization meets monthly and recently moved its meetings to 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elijah P’s, 401 Piasa St. in downtown Alton.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to Riverbend businesswomen.

The chapter’s next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 12. There is no cost to attend. Lunch will be available to purchase at Elijah P’s. Reservations are appreciated. To attend, RSVP to wewillinois@gmail.com by Wednesday, Oct. 11.

