New chief nursing officer joins OSF Saint Anthony’s

ALTON — Colleen Becker has joined OSF HealthCare as vice president, chief nursing officer, for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Becker began her new role May 30, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Sister M. Anselma.

Her responsibilities include leading the nursing operations at OSF Saint Anthony’s and working collaboratively with Dr. Dennis Sands, CMO, to achieve key results and drive superior clinical outcomes. Together with other members of the leadership team, Becker will establish quality standards and develop policies and procedures for the nursing staff. She will ensure adequate staffing levels are maintained through the development of continuing education programs. She will serve on the OSF Chief Nursing Officer Council led by Lori Wiegand, chief nursing officer of OSF HealthCare.

Becker began her nursing career at OSF HealthCare, graduating from the St. Francis College of Nursing in Peoria. She also holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Webster University, a master of science in nursing from Saint Louis University, and is completing the dissertation phase of her doctorate in nursing from University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Immediately prior to joining OSF HealthCare, she served as executive director of perioperative services at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Throughout her management career, she has led a broad scope of both inpatient and perioperative nursing services. She brings passion for research, best practice, operational improvement and patient care.

Becker and her husband, Scott, have two daughters, Brit, 27, and Jennifer, 24, as well as one grandson, Matthew. Together, Colleen and Scott enjoy biking, skiing, hiking, watching sports, and spending time with family. She also likes to spend her time reading and gardening.

