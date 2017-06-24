New church to open in Cottage Hills

COTTAGE HILLS — Some would say it was just by chance that Ramone Granados Jr. was saved in prison, met Jay Colvert and later met Bill Simmons.

Granados would tell you otherwise. The two were instrumental in his journey from street evangelist to preacher of a new church in Cottage Hills.

The International Meeting House, 11 W. MacArthur, will open its doors Aug. 20. Services will be Sunday afternoons and one evening each week.

“I’ve seen the hand of God in every step,” Granados said.

In 2002, when Granados walked out of prison, all he had was a toothbrush, a comb and a Gideon Bible. It wasn’t much at all, but he had everything he needed. And if he was ever uncertain of what he should do or where to go, he had only to ask God and listen for an answer.

Born in El Paso, Texas, and raised in southern New Mexico, Granados lived a rough life, running the streets. He was a criminal and heroin addict.

“By the time I was 39, I’d spent half my life incarcerated,” the 54-year-old said.

The last time, in Cameron, Mo., was for assault and battery.

“I was a repeat offender, but I walked out a new man,” he said.

In 2000, Granados was in solitary reading a book when he realized his life was taking him nowhere. He knew there would be very little life left if he continued the path he was on.

“I told myself, ‘You can continue to live as you are, but if you want to change, it’s time to ask for God’s help.’”

Granados said he received his first Bible in prison — a Gideon — then laughed and added, “Aren’t they all?” Raised a Catholic, he’d left the church years ago. In prison, he converted to Assembly of God.

When he got out in 2002, Granados married Laura Jaramillo, whom he’d known since they were kids. The couple lives in Collinsville with their five children, ages 36 to a “just-graduated” 18-year-old.

“God has blessed me with a beautiful family,” he said.

He credits his mom with sticking by him throughout his imprisonments.

After he left prison, he began a street ministry in Juarez, Mexico, where “there are a lot of lost people involved in drugs and alcohol. I identify with people struggling with life issues.”

In 2008, Granados felt called to move to Illinois after a friend invited him east. He started preaching in Washington Park and a year later, met Jay Colvert. At the time, Colvert was doing urban outreach ministry in East St. Louis and Washington Park. Colvert told Granados he’d been praying for a year for God to send him an Hispanic preacher.

“The Hispanic church in a black neighborhood went against everyone’s assumptions,” Granados said. “They said it wouldn’t work.”

But the ministry was so successful, he needed a bigger building.

He started attending Gideon meetings two years ago and with the support and help of local members, became an Assembly of God preacher. It was at one of their meetings that he met Bill Simmons. Last July, they ran into each other again in East St. Louis.

Again, God stepped in to give Granados a clear message.

“I’d been talking to my wife about starting a church somewhere,” he said “We had just finished talking about it on a Sunday night. The next morning, I went to a Gideon meeting and saw Bill again.”

Simmons asked Granados if he’d ever thought about starting a second church.

“His eyes got real big, and he told me it was an answer from God,” Simmons said.

Simmons learned that just the night before, Granados had drawn a circle around East St. Louis and told his wife that God would tell him where to open another church.

“This is not the first time this has happened to me,” Granados said. “God puts something in your heart and you start talking about it and then, boom! Another piece of the puzzle falls into place.”

“I’m excited about it,” Simmons said. “It’s important for our community since there’s no Hispanic church in the Riverbend area.”

Granados said he didn’t know how many Hispanics there are in the area but added, “Even if you help one or two people ... God is in the business of helping people, fixing broken lives. I tell them, ‘You’ve heard about God all your life, but today you’re going to meet Him.’”

