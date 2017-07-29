New doctor joins Alton health center

ALTON — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center welcomes Dr. Saikiran Raghavapuram (Dr. Sai) to its staff.

He is fellowship-trained in gastroenterology and hepatology, specializing in colon health issues, gastrointestinal bleed, pancreatic issues, hepatitis C treatment, polyp removal, liver disorders, and stomach and digestive conditions.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Sai to OSF HealthCare Medical Group,” said Ajay Pathak, president and chief executive officer of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “With a combined training in gastroenterology and hepatology, and a strong desire to educate and serve his patients, he is a welcome addition to medical services offered in the Riverbend community.”

Raghavapuram received his medical education from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, India, and completed his internal medical residency and gastroenterology-hepatology fellowship at the University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark. He is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Gastroenterology Association.

He joins OSF HealthCare Medical Group gastroenterology specialists Mark Klucka, Shona Quick, and Randi Heidbrink. His office is located at 2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 305, Alton. For information, call (618) 465-2761.

