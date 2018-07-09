New doctors join Alton Memorial staff

ALTON | Two new physicians have joined the Alton Memorial Hospital staff.

Dr. Mary Schinkel joined the physician staff at Alton Memorial Hospital on July 1. Board certified in otorhinolaryngology/facial plastic surgery, she joins Dr. Daren Kest, Dr. Gerald Moritz, and family nurse practitioner Amy Cooley, who all practice in the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialty.

Schinkel is located in Suite 230 of Medical Office Building B on the AMH campus. With this addition to the practice, BJC Medical Group ENT specialists are providing services five days a week to Alton Memorial. The physicians also now have the ability to perform surgeries at both AMH and Christian Hospital.

Schinkel received her medical degree in 2006 from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She completed a general surgery internship in St. Louis in 2007 and her otorhinolaryngology/facial plastic surgery residency in 2011. She has been practicing otorhinolaryngology — or ear, nose and throat care and surgery — since she completed her training in 2011.

“I enjoy the variety of patients I care for in this specialty,” Schinkel said. “I have had the pleasure of caring for people from the day of birth to those over 100 years old. The importance of a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere is very important to me. I strive to listen to my patients closely and provide excellent care.”

Schinkel provides comprehensive ENT care for adults and pediatric patients. She treats a wide range of head and neck disorders including, but not limited to, tonsillar and ear infections, tongue and lip-tied conditions, cancers of the head and neck, dizziness, facial fractures/trauma, hearing loss/evaluation, sinus/allergy problems, snoring and sleep apnea, thyroid and parathyroid gland disorders, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), tonsillitis, hoarseness and voice disorders, skin cancers, and swallowing disorders.

Schinkel and her husband are very involved in the lives of her two children. They enjoy playing soccer and basketball, and traveling together.

For more information, visit bjcmedicalgroup.org or call (618) 463-7247.

The hospital welcomed pulmonologist Dr. Massood Molavi to the staff July 1. Board-certified in internal medicine and pulmonary disease, Molavi is also part of the BJC Medical Group of Illinois.

Molavi is located in Suite 220 (Alton Internal Medicine) in Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus.

He was most recently medical director of pulmonology and critical care service at Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital. He previously held the same position at Great Plain Health in North Platte, Neb.

“We’re excited to have his expertise and extensive experience in pulmonary disease here at Alton Memorial Hospital,” said Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “His specialty is needed by our community, and his practice will support and integrate well with other specialties and services provided by other physicians.”

Molavi received his medical degree from Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran. He completed internships at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and Saint Louis University; residencies for internal medicine at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and Creighton University; and pulmonary disease fellowships at University of Wales College of Medicine in Cardiff, U.K., and the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. Molavi also served as a visiting fellow in pulmonary disease in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Saint Louis University.

Molavi grew up in a medical family and became interested in medicine when he was a child.

“I became interested in pulmonary medicine during my residency training, finding inspiration in the leaders I encountered,” Molavi said. “I strive to provide comprehensive and compassionate care for my patients by listening intently to them and by combining my clinical expertise with the best available evidence-based therapies.”

Molavi enjoys reading medical journal articles and attending medical conferences to stay on top of his field. He also plays the violin, something he has done since age 11.

For more information, call (618) 463-7755.

