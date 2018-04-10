New Glen Carbon fire station in the works

GLEN CARBON | The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District anticipates starting construction on the new station in August, with estimated completion in April 2019.

The location will be on the old ball field behind the current Station 1, which has been in service since 1957 and has become overcrowded.

The design for this facility includes fire and EMS personnel safety, energy usage and conservation, natural disaster capability, minimizing exposure to carcinogens, lighting and living quarters for the first responders. The design incorporates anticipated vehicle and equipment storage and berthing needs for the foreseeable future should expansion occur because of village and district growth.

The total project cost is approximately $6 million. Based on a 20-year capital plan, the fire district will be able to execute this project and maintain its fleet and equipment without requesting a special tax referendum. Estimated cost per square footage is lower than other new station construction of similar size in Illinois and Missouri.

Holland Construction Services of Swansea is managing the project. Architects are White and Borgognoni.

