New home to open for individuals with disabilities

Beverlyfarm Living Options, an affiliate of Beverly Farm Foundation, announces the completion and opening of a new home that will offer opportunities to six individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities to live in a beautiful new home in the Alton-Godfrey community.

The Jack, Joseph, Morton Mandel Foundation of Cleveland awarded Beverlyfarm Living Options a $250,000 grant for this project.

The home, officially known as Sheldon Mandel Place, is in memory of Sheldon L. Mandel, a lifelong resident of the Beverly Farm community.

Sheldon Mandel Place features walk-in bathtubs, large rooms and doorways, vaulted ceilings, all with a beautiful wooded view from the living and patio areas. The 2700-square-foot, brick home was built under ADA guidelines and with a mixed design of elegance and functionality that demonstrates a commitment to a full life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for March 6 at 101 Windsor in Alton to celebrate the opening.

mandelfoundation.org

beverlyfarm.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter