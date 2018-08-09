New hours planned for 5A’s Thrift Shop in North Alton

ALTON | 5A’s Thrift Shop has relocated to 2600 State St., Suite W, in North Alton at the corner of Elm and State streets, near Joe K’s Restaurant.

The shop features donations of new and gently used items, ranging from household, furniture, floral, purses, clothing, jewelry and more. The selections change daily and are supported by community donations.

The thrift moved from its first home of 17 years on Wood River Avenue in Wood River last May. Alton Area Animal Aid Association (5A’s) Thrift Shop was created to offset expenses for the care of animals housed on Alby Street at the 5A’s Shelter, now in its 62nd year.

“Word got out quickly about the shop’s relocation to North Alton and our community’s response has been positive and very generous to help with stocking the new space,” manager Sue Mueller stated. “Volunteers keep the shop in an orderly fashion and provide the creativity of the displays.”

The shop is open at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Beginning in September, hours will expand to opening from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The shop will be closed for public holidays, and closures will be posted at the shop in advance.

As a new vendor at the Alton Main Street Night Market, shoppers can find items from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30. The market features live music, vendors and art exhibits at Jacoby Arts Center, the Pocket Park and Germania Brew House, in the 600 block of Broadway in Alton.

The shop continues to take donations during regular business hours. For large donations, the loading dock at the west end of the building is preferred for unloading. The shop does not accept electronics, VHS tapes, mattresses, books or damaged items. To ensure your donation is right for the thrift, call (618) 254-0635 in advance. Donations are tax-deductible and forms are provided.

More information is available on Facebook and the 5A’s website.

