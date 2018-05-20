New IDOT safety campaign asks: life or death?

The Illinois Department of Transportation has debuted a multimedia safety campaign that asks the public to make a choice: life or death.

“Illinois is facing a crisis with more than 1,000 deaths on our roads each of the last two years. The sad fact is almost all of these deaths are avoidable,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said. “The Life or Death campaign is a step in the right direction toward getting people to think about how the decisions they make in their day-to-day lives have deadly consequences.”

The campaign relies on a simple, direct approach. Using a single scene and key statistics, audiences are asked to stop and consider the seriousness of the issues on the state’s roads and how their actions play a role.

For the first time, an IDOT safety campaign will focus on prominent issues beyond the ongoing problems of impaired driving and unbuckled motorists. New messages and materials are being developed and aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, work zones and distracted driving.

Life or Death will run throughout the year on various media, including digital billboards, social media and online platforms, as well as traditional radio and TV safety messages. Central to the campaign is a new website, which will provide printable educational materials and links for the public to share their own Life or Death stories.

Life or Death was developed and produced on location in Illinois using actors and law enforcement from Illinois.

The effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

