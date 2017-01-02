New law helps retired police dogs find homes

A new law for the new year may mean a new home for some former police dogs.

Police departments consider police dogs part of the force while they’re on the job. But when a police dog’s career is over, the canine is often considered property like old jackets or out-of-date helmets.

“The police dog, even though it’s a sworn officer, is considered equipment … when it comes to looking at budgets and everything else,” state Sen. Tom Cullerton (D-Villa Park) said. “As opposed to when you see the K9 unit, you treat them like police officers.”

Cullerton helped pass a law that treats the K9 officers far better and allows people to adopt them.

“The officer we were with had an 11-year-old and a 7-year-old; his dog has grown up with his kids,” Cullerton said. “Now imagine all of the sudden the dog retires and you have to go home and tell those kids: 'We just sold a family member.'”

The law allows police officers first crack at adopting their dogs. If the officers pass, then a no-kill shelter can rescue the dog.



