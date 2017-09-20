New leaders on board at Alton YWCA

× Expand Foster, Green, Jackson and Koetzle

ALTON — The YWCA of Alton Board of Directors is welcoming four new members: Cameo Foster, Ashlyn Green, Tamika Jackson, and Kennedi Koetzle.

Board members are charged with the goal of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

“I am awed by the amount of enthusiasm and talent our new members bring to this board, including our two high school students,” YWCA of Alton board president Gail Donnelly Bader said. “YWCA of Alton is on a mission to serve all women and girls in our area and to promote social justice. These four new members reflect YWCA’s ongoing commitment to finding the very best community leaders to lead and guide the YWCA of Alton. Their knowledge, skill and expertise will be invaluable to YWCA of Alton as we strategically advance our work on eliminating race and strengthening and supporting women in our community.”

Cameo C. Foster is the city treasurer of Alton. Prior to being elected treasurer in April, she worked under former Treasurer Cynthia Roth for almost four years. Many of her adolescent years were spent at the YWCA taking dance classes and participating in the multiple programs it offered, including swimming. She is a 2006 graduate of Alton High and a 2006 recipient of the YWCA’s Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship. She has an associate’s degree in science from Lewis and Clark Community College and a bachelor’s in business administration from Fontbonne University, where she is working toward her MBA.

Ashlyn Green, a junior at Alton High School, is active and outgoing and hopes to support the mission of YWCA of Alton by communicating and collaborating with fellow students to make this community the best it can be. She participates in various athletic programs and loves to write. She says it’s important for all women to know their worth and equality and will put forth her time and effort to serve this purpose.

Tamika Jackson has a background that includes a fellowship with the New York nonprofit Stonewall Foundation, which focused on equity, LGBTQ housing and homelessness, and grants benefiting programs to serve youths. She is a graduate of Columbia University with a bachelor of arts in human rights and has an associate’s degree from Seattle Central Community College in liberal studies. While in Seattle, she enjoyed outreach efforts to at-risk women of color, facilitating meetings surrounding positive behavior change, and organizing resource drives with her community college’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter. She teaches yoga in Alton, including at the YWCA. Her hope is to bring together her experience as a community health worker, her passion for preventative health care, and her drive to live a sustainable life to benefit and support the YWCA’s present and future.

Kennedi Koetzle, a junior at Marquette Catholic High School, believes the YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowering women brought her to the board. She states that “we as a community must do everything we can to fulfill this mission and strengthen our community.” She is active with AP classes, cross country, track, Student Council and other clubs and organizations.

YWCA of Alton is sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national law firm.

