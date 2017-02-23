New life coming to shuttered Alton post office

ALTON — A suspension of the rules at Wednesday night’s Alton City Council meeting resulted in approving an agreement between the city and a Tampa, Fla.-based nonprofit group known as Underground Network for redevelopment of the old post office property.

Located at Third and Alby streets, Alton Encore Properties, a business venture led by local attorney John Simmons, recently donated the property to the nonprofit group.

The old post office has been vacant for many years. According to Greg Caffey, Alton’s director of development and housing, the group’s plan is for mixed uses, including a café, event and meeting space, and a small business incubator. An opening date is planned for sometime this fall.

In other action, an ordinance prohibiting the consumption of alcohol in restaurants and banquet facilities without a valid city liquor license was adopted with unanimous support from aldermen. Mayor Brant Walker explained that, with the ordinance in place, only city-licensed facilities or caterers could serve or sell alcohol for patron consumption.

Individuals or organizations hosting events, including fundraisers, would need to work with a city-licensed facility or caterer to provide alcoholic beverages for consumption, Walker said.

“If an event is using a catering service that is not based within the city of Alton, that caterer will need to acquire a city of Alton liquor license in order to serve alcoholic beverages at the event,” Walker said.

Walker also confirmed that special-use liquor license permits are available through the Mayor’s Office that cover one-day or special events within the city limits.

