New pastor for Riverbend church

Bishop Frank J. Beard and the cabinet of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church have appointed Rev. Dr. Cary L. Beckwith of Buffalo, NY, to be the pastor of the Wanda and Wood River First United Methodist Churches.

His appointment began Aug. 1.

Beckwith is a native of St. Louis and is married to the former Chan-Tell King. They are the proud parents of three, Ni-Keith, Ni-Vante, Car-Vante, and the grandparents of Ni-Keith II.

Beckwith says he is excited to be appointed to the IGRC and to serve as pastor to the Wanda and Wood River churches. He and his wife, Rev. Chan-Tell King Beckwith say they look forward to powerful and impactful worship, vital and visible ministries, and serving the local communities.

Each Sunday, Wanda United Methodist Church , 4821 Wanda Road has worship time at 9 a.m.. Wood River First United Methodist Church, 30 N. Sixth Street has worship at 10:30 a.m.