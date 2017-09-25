New playground opens at Gordon Moore Park

ALTON — The new all-inclusive playground at Gordon Moore Park officially opened Monday morning, Sept. 25, with a ribbon-cutting.

Busloads of children from the Alton School District emerged onto the site and the equipment to play even before ceremonies began. Michael Haynes, director of parks and recreation with the city of Alton, welcomed everyone and talked briefly about the project and its importance to the community. He also noted that “zero taxpayer money was spent on this.”

During his later remarks, Mayor Brant Walker clarified that the funds primarily came from public and private partnerships and donations. Walker also noted how this project became personally important to him once Haynes proposed it because the mayor was a Special Olympics coach when he was younger. Also on hand to speak were Melissa Erker of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and Renee Beard of Cunningham Recreation. Haynes wrapped up the ceremony by noting that fencing, picnic tables and a family-use restroom facility will also be installed in the playground area.

