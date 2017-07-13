New state income tax rates take effect

× Expand taxes

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Revenue is providing general information regarding the General Assembly’s passage of an income tax increase and changes to credits, deductions, and additions to income.

Taxpayers are encouraged to review the information and web links below to determine how the change in tax rates affects their status. For most taxpayers, their employers will change withholding amounts based on rate tables provided by the department.

Summary of Illinois Income Tax and Sales Tax changes

Illinois Income Tax increase guidance with detailed instructions for filing

Withholding tax rates (Booklet IL-700-T) and personal exemption amount changes

• Booklet IL-700-T

• IL-W-4

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the changes in tax rates, visit IDOR’s website.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter