New student trustee thrives on challenges

GODFREY | Lewis and Clark’s newest student trustee, Robyn Scott, jumped right into student life because she loves to help others.

“Since I can remember I have always had a great desire make a positive impact on others, and L&C has provided me with the tools to serve my community,” Scott said. “I am eager to see what impact my educational journey will continue to have when I fulfill my aspiration of becoming a nurse.”

An enthusiastic learner, Scott’s favorite part of the nursing program at L&C is how hard she has to work to succeed.

“I love how challenging it is,” she said. “I see so many people take the easy paths in life. In contrast, I tend to take on tasks that require initiative, perseverance and personal growth. Then, when I succeed, I feel a true sense of accomplishment.”

Scott is the vice president of L&C’s Nursing Club and a member of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society for Associate Degree Nurses. She will be inducted as president of L&C’s Kappa Chapter at the beginning of the fall 2018 semester.

She also served as the co-president of L&C’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society Chapter Eta Psi.

“Robyn is a go-getter in all that she commits to and very honest when she needs to put her studies first,” PTK Adviser Elizabeth Grant said. “I love that about her. She will be a fabulous nurse but also has tremendous advocacy skills. Working with Robyn is a real treat because you know that she will lead a group in positive, inspirational ways. She is not purely task-focused, but manages the relational aspect of leading people well. She is truly a well-balanced student leader.”

Scott was one of the driving forces behind PTK’s Honors in Action Project — the well-attended PTK History Crawl, a free tour of Godfrey and Alton that aimed to connect people with local history and explore the impact this connection had on the participants.

“During the early stages of planning for the Honors in Action Project, our chapter chose the theme Myth vs. Reality because of the rich historical significance of our area and myths associated with it,” Scott said. “As we were brainstorming, my mind kept circling back to a field trip during which my previous history professor, Eric Robinson, took our class to the monument and gravesite of Elijah P. Lovejoy — a slavery abolitionist and freedom of speech advocate who was killed defending his printing press from an angry mob. When I learned about this fascinating piece of local history, it left a lasting impression on me. It was so neat to be able to share that knowledge and experience with others through the PTK History Crawl.”

Her dedication and contributions have been noticed. In the fall of 2016, she was awarded the Philanthropic Educational Organization Continuing Education Grant of $2,000 and the Outstanding Student in Anatomy and Physiology I Award of $300.

In the spring of 2017, she was named to the Who’s Who Among Students American Universities and Colleges list and awarded the Virginia Cramblet Memorial, R.N., Memorial Scholarship of $500. She was nominated for the ALL-USA Academic Scholarship in the fall of 2017.

She credits her success to the support system at L&C.

“Although my path has not been a direct route, I always found L&C to be a place that I could pick up and continue my educational journey,” she said. “The care and commitment of Lewis and Clark’s faculty is unparalleled. They are the foundation of what makes this college so great! So many teachers and mentors have had a significant impact on me both personally and academically — it would be impossible to pick only one.”

In her free time, Scott enjoys playing guitar, singing and spending time with her family.

“I am very family-oriented,” she said. “I love riding horses with my mother and playing music with my dad. I especially enjoy cooking for my family. One of my greatest joys as a parent is watching my son play basketball.”

Eventually, she would like to earn her master of science in nursing degree and become an advanced practice registered nurse who works in research. She would recommend the nursing program to anyone interested in the field.

“Lewis and Clark has a reputation among area hospitals for turning out quality nurses,” she said. “The lower tuition rates at L&C makes education accessible for students like myself, who might not otherwise be able to afford the cost of a major university. Another advantage is a flexible schedule, which promotes balance between my personal obligations with academic demands. Finally, smaller class sizes mean I receive more one-on-one instruction, thus creating an individualized academic experience.”

