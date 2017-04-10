New tip line aims to expose political corruption

U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce and St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan F. Kelly on Monday announced the introduction of the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force Tip Line: (618) 589-7353. There will also be a billboard campaign in connection with the tip line.

Anyone with information concerning public corruption occurring within the 38 counties that make up the Southern District of Illinois is encouraged to call the tip line. Agents from the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigations, and Illinois State Police will professionally and swiftly investigate any information provided. It is only by citizens alerting law enforcement to public corruption that law enforcement can continue to investigate and prosecute those officials who have betrayed their oaths and the public trust by choosing to make public service into self- service.

“Over the past five years, we have greatly increased prosecution of public corruption,” Kelly said. “With trust in our public institutions at an all-time low, we must do everything we can to protect it from those who would violate it.”

“Concerned citizens are the government’s biggest asset when it comes to exposing people who are abusing the public’s trust and misusing taxpayer money to line their own pockets,” Boyce said. “This initiative is designed to solicit the public’s help in identifying and targeting public corruption.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter