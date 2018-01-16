Next-generation builders

ALTON — At 65 years old, Widman Construction is beating the odds.

According to Forbes, less than one-third of family businesses survive the transition from first- to second-generation ownership. Another 50 percent don’t survive the transition from second to third generation. Often, the next generation isn’t as passionate about it as the founder.

Travis and Danny Widman are third-generation siblings deeply involved in the business’ daily activities. Travis, 34, is vice president; Danny, 31, is an equipment operator.

“He’s a jack-of-all-trades. He’s good at whatever he does,” Travis Widman said of his brother.

Widman Construction started out as a trucking company in 1952. While the company still delivers equipment and materials to job sites, the main work is in excavation, grading, pipe installation, concrete foundations and flatwork, and other construction-related services.

Fred E. Widman was born in 1928 and worked just 1,000 yards from where he was born in Godfrey. He passed away Dec. 24, 2017, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and integrity, a strong work ethic and honest business practices. Widman’s company contributed to many major developments around the Riverbend, the state and even the country.

Fred Widman built his business during an era when a handshake was as good as a contract.

“My grandfather had a charisma about him, a presence,” Travis Widman said. “The relationships he built with people were built on trust. One of the most important rules he had was, ‘Do what you say you’ll do.’ He expected it of others as well.”

A year after starting the company, Fred’s fleet had grown to four trucks and F.E. Widman Trucking was on its way to becoming a premier Riverbend trucking company. By 1956, Fred had also developed a passion for earth-moving when he purchased his first backhoe loader, followed by the purchase of a Caterpillar crawler loader.

As the excavation side of the business grew, F.E. Widman Trucking became F.E. Widman Trucking and Excavating. His motto was to always provide good service at a fair price, while maintaining honesty and integrity.

“He was a bad poker player because he was a bad liar,” Widman said. “But he also had a first-rate sense of humor and was an outstanding storyteller, one of the best and funniest.”

During the 1960s, the company took part in many of the region’s larger construction projects, including the Nike Military Missile Base near Pere Marquette Park and major highways. By then, the fleet had grown to nearly 50 trucks.

Through the years, Fred developed lasting relationships with many companies and individuals, particularly the late Homer Adams, whom he saw as a visionary. Widman’s company was instrumental in many of Adams’ projects, including Alton Square Mall.

The elder Widman also was a leader, his grandson said, involved in many organizations such as the American Legion and construction-related associations. He was a founding member, executive board member and past president for the Midwest Truckers Association of Springfield, an organization that serves more than 3,600 members affiliated with the trucking industry.

Widman gave back to his community in other ways. He often donated labor, equipment and expertise to projects he believed in, such as the original baseball diamonds on Stamper Lane and Gordon Moore Park.

Fred Widman retired in the 1980s and his son, Terry, took over the company, renamed F.E. Widman Construction. The economy was in a major downturn then, so the company became pre-qualified with the Air Force to garner national contracts. During that phase, the company worked on runway projects in Southern states and built concrete simulated targets during Operation Desert Storm. When the local economy bounced back, the company refocused its resources to performing local projects, including those for Shell Oil and the governments of Alton and Godfrey.

Now a third generation is waiting in the wings and hopes to continue a long-standing tradition of construction with quality, safety and integrity.

Widman said his grandfather’s passing hasn’t changed the company’s goals: to be well-respected and put out a quality product with a fair price. If the maxim is true that history repeats itself, Widman Construction is likely to see 65 more successful years in business.

